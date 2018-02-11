Silver alert issued for woman missing from St. Thomas West

A silver alert was issued early Sunday morning for Brenda Masters, 64, of Westminster, South Carolina. Police say she is in the beginning stages of dementia.

Masters was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at St. Thomas West with her husband and daughter. She was also spotted at a Publix at 4324 Harding Pike about half an hour later.

Masters is 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 185 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was most recently seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants. She has a pink purse that looks like a duffel bag.

Police say Masters uses a cane and/or walker, but she does not have one with her.

