Silver alert issued for woman missing from St. Thomas West

A silver alert was issued early Sunday morning for Brenda Masters, 64, of Westminster, South Carolina. Police say she is in the beginning stages of dementia. Masters was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at St. Thomas West with her husband and daughter.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
The whole world is watching as the Winter Olympics are underway in PyeongChang. On Saturday, people and youths were able to sample some of the winter games out on the ice.More >>
Gerard is the second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.More >>
The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black's office says she wasn't in Washington to vote on the recent $400 billion budget deal because her "no" vote wouldn't have prevented passage and her time was better spent...More >>
Williamson County Emergency Management PIO Faith Arenth confirmed that two people are dead after a house fire in Williamson County.More >>
In a one-on-one interview, the News 4 I-Team asked Mayor Barry some of the questions many have wondered since she went public with her affair last week.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
When a young Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one. And, he got stuck inside the glass-encased structure.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >>
Facebook is testing a new “downvote” button.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control are reporting that nearly every state in the US is currently experiencing widespread flu activity and said the end of flu season may still be many weeks away.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
A Florida homeowner discovered a burglar breaking into his home after footage of the event was captured on his family's baby monitor.More >>
