Experience bobsled in a whole new way with Virtual Reality

Want to feel like you're racing down a track at extreme speeds in a sled? The Virtual Reality clip below will allow you to feel as though you are inside the sled during a run.





NBC Olympics is providing more than 50 hours of live Virtual Reality coverage powered by Intel True VR during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Each night, a different sport will be featured in a short clip for everyone to view.

For the full Virtual Reality experience, you can download the NBC Sports VR app. In the past, you've needed goggles to enjoy 360-degree and 180-degree videos, but now all you need is your mobile device and the app.

Here's the full VR programming schedule



Date





Coverage





Time (ET)





Fri., Feb. 9





Opening Ceremony





8 p.m.*







Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)





9 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 10





Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)





9 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 11





Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)





7:05 p.m.





Mon., Feb. 12





Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)





6:05 a.m.







Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)





8 p.m.











Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)





11 p.m.





Tues., Feb. 13





Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)





8:30 p.m.





Wed., Feb. 14





Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)





8:30 p.m.





Thurs., Feb. 15





Skeleton (Men’s Final)





7:30 p.m.





Fri., Feb. 16





Skeleton (Women’s Runs)





6:20 a.m.







Figure Skating (Men’s Free)





8 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 17





Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)





5 a.m.







Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)





8:15 p.m.











Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)





11:45 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 18





--





--





Mon., Feb. 19





Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)





7:30 a.m.







Figure Skating (Ice Dance)





8 p.m.





Tues., Feb. 20





Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)





9 p.m.





Wed., Feb. 21





Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)





11:10 p.m.





Thurs., Feb. 22





Big Air (Women’s Final)





7:30 p.m.





Fri., Feb. 23





Big Air (Men’s Final)





8 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 24





Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)





11:10 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 25





Closing Ceremony





8 p.m.*





*Indicates same-day delay