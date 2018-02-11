WSMV News 4

Experience bobsled in a whole new way with Virtual Reality

By: Stephanie De Lancey

Want to feel like you're racing down a track at extreme speeds in a sled? The Virtual Reality clip below will allow you to feel as though you are inside the sled during a run. 




NBC Olympics is providing more than 50 hours of live Virtual Reality coverage powered by Intel True VR during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Each night, a different sport will be featured in a short clip for everyone to view.


For the full Virtual Reality experience, you can download the NBC Sports VR app. In the past, you've needed goggles to enjoy 360-degree and 180-degree videos, but now all you need is your mobile device and the app. 



Here's the full VR programming schedule














































































Date



Coverage



Time (ET)



Fri., Feb. 9



Opening Ceremony



8 p.m.*


 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)



9 p.m.



Sat., Feb. 10



Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)



9 p.m.



Sun., Feb. 11



Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)



7:05 p.m.



Mon., Feb. 12



Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)



6:05 a.m.


 

Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)



8 p.m.



 



Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)



11 p.m.



Tues., Feb. 13



Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)



8:30 p.m.



Wed., Feb. 14



Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)



8:30 p.m.



Thurs., Feb. 15



Skeleton (Men’s Final)



7:30 p.m.



Fri., Feb. 16



Skeleton (Women’s Runs)



6:20 a.m.


 

Figure Skating (Men’s Free)



8 p.m.



Sat., Feb. 17



Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)



5 a.m.


 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)



8:15 p.m.



 



Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)



11:45 p.m.



Sun., Feb. 18



--



--



Mon., Feb. 19



Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)



7:30 a.m.


 

Figure Skating (Ice Dance)



8 p.m.



Tues., Feb. 20



Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)



9 p.m.



Wed., Feb. 21



Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)



11:10 p.m.



Thurs., Feb. 22



Big Air (Women’s Final)



7:30 p.m.



Fri., Feb. 23



Big Air (Men’s Final)



8 p.m.



Sat., Feb. 24



Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)



11:10 p.m.



Sun., Feb. 25



Closing Ceremony



8 p.m.*


*Indicates same-day delay




