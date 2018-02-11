Experience bobsled in a whole new way with Virtual Reality

Want to feel like you're racing down a track at extreme speeds in a sled? The Virtual Reality clip below will allow you to feel as though you are inside the sled during a run.
NBC Olympics is providing more than 50 hours of live Virtual Reality coverage powered by Intel True VR during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Each night, a different sport will be featured in a short clip for everyone to view.
For the full Virtual Reality experience, you can download the NBC Sports VR app. In the past, you've needed goggles to enjoy 360-degree and 180-degree videos, but now all you need is your mobile device and the app.
Date
Coverage
Time (ET)
Fri., Feb. 9
Opening Ceremony
8 p.m.*
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)
9 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 10
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)
9 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 11
Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)
7:05 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 12
Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)
6:05 a.m.
Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)
8 p.m.
Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)
11 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 13
Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)
8:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 14
Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)
8:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 15
Skeleton (Men’s Final)
7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 16
Skeleton (Women’s Runs)
6:20 a.m.
Figure Skating (Men’s Free)
8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 17
Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)
5 a.m.
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)
8:15 p.m.
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)
11:45 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 18
--
--
Mon., Feb. 19
Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)
7:30 a.m.
Figure Skating (Ice Dance)
8 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 20
Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)
9 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 21
Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)
11:10 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 22
Big Air (Women’s Final)
7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 23
Big Air (Men’s Final)
8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24
Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)
11:10 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 25
Closing Ceremony
8 p.m.*
*Indicates same-day delay
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.