Women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying cancelled

By: Shawn Smith

Due to windy conditions, the women's snowboard slopestyle Olympic gualifying round set for Sunday in PyeongChang has been cancelled.


The final will still be held Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.), but all 27 athletes will now compete in the final, and it will be a two-run format.


Those in the U.S. can watch the final starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night.




