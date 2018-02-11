Bradie Tennell and the Shibutanis help Team USA advance in team event

Yevgenia Medvedeva scored 81.06 points in the team event short program, the highest short program score ever recorded under the current system.

Medvedeva earned the Olympic Athletes from Russia 10 points, a much needed addition to their team overall score if they want to retain their gold medal from the team event four years ago.

Following Medvedeva was 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner, who skated for Italy and earned the team nine points. 2017 World Championships silver medalist Kaetlyn Osmond placed third to bring Canada eight points.







Bradie Tennell skated a clean short program – which included a triple Lutz, triple toe combination, a triple loop and a double Axel – to finish fifth in the phase and earn Team USA six points.

Tennell scored just 0.01 points behind Satoko Miyahara of Japan, making up the difference between seven and six points earned for the U.S.

Tennell turned 20 at the end of January, just after she won her first U.S. national championship title.

On Friday, Tennell participated in the celebrations and called it the “coolest night” of her life.

Teams that advance to the free skate phase of competition and can still win a medal:

Canada – 35 points



Olympic Athletes from Russia – 31 points



United States of America – 29 points



Japan – 26 points



Italy – 26 points



The teams that were eliminated after each discipline performed their short programs:

China, Germany, Israel, South Korea, and France