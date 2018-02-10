Red Gerard wins US' first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Red Gerard, of the United States, reacts after his run during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.

Gerard, a 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was just enough to slip by Parrot.

Parrot washed out in his first two runs but nailed his final trip through the tricky series of rails and jumps to post a score of 86.00. McMorris took third after putting up a score of 85.20 in his second run.

Gerard is the second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.