Winter Games event takes place at Ford Ice Center

(WSMV) (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

The whole world is watching as the Winter Olympics are underway in PyeongChang.

On Saturday, people and youths were able to sample some of the winter games out on the ice.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Winter Olympics. That excitement helps get people and children out on the ice.

The "Preds Winter Games Events" took place Saturday at the Ford Ice Center. While the event was geared toward hockey players, figure skaters, children can also try "curling" as well.

Skeleton, speed skating, power skating, and circuit class were also offered.  This event serves as an opportunity for the Winter Games that you see on WSMV come to life.

Danny Butler is the general manager of the Ford Ice Center. “It’s lot of fun. Look how busy it is behind us! It's a Saturday, mid-afternoon, (and) we've had about 300 people on our public skate earlier,” said Butler. “It's building that fever, every four years you hear a lot of (skating) rinks get busy for the (Winter) Olympics."

You can catch all the action of the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang right here on WSMV.

