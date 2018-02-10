Winter Games event takes place at Ford Ice Center

The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money in each robbery. No one was injured.More >>
The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money in each robbery. No one was injured.More >>
The whole world is watching as the Winter Olympics are underway in PyeongChang. On Saturday, people and youths were able to sample some of the winter games out on the ice.More >>
The whole world is watching as the Winter Olympics are underway in PyeongChang. On Saturday, people and youths were able to sample some of the winter games out on the ice.More >>
Gerard is the second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.More >>
Gerard is the second straight American to win the event, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.More >>
The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.More >>
The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black's office says she wasn't in Washington to vote on the recent $400 billion budget deal because her "no" vote wouldn't have prevented passage and her time was better spent...More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black's office says she wasn't in Washington to vote on the recent $400 billion budget deal because her "no" vote wouldn't have prevented passage and her time was better spent meeting...More >>
Williamson County Emergency Management PIO Faith Arenth confirmed that two people are dead after a house fire in Williamson County.More >>
Williamson County Emergency Management PIO Faith Arenth confirmed that two people are dead after a house fire in Williamson County.More >>
In a one-on-one interview, the News 4 I-Team asked Mayor Barry some of the questions many have wondered since she went public with her affair last week.More >>
In a one-on-one interview, the News 4 I-Team asked Mayor Barry some of the questions many have wondered since she went public with her affair last week.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
At Vanderbilt Medical Center, the victim's family were frantically running to the emergency room to check on DeMario Crowder, the gravely injured 17- year old that was shot five times outside Pearl-Cohn High School on Friday afternoon.More >>
At Vanderbilt Medical Center, the victim's family were frantically running to the emergency room to check on DeMario Crowder, the gravely injured 17- year old that was shot five times outside Pearl-Cohn High School on Friday afternoon.More >>
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >>
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >>
In a one-on-one interview, the News 4 I-Team asked Mayor Barry some of the questions many have wondered since she went public with her affair last week.More >>
In a one-on-one interview, the News 4 I-Team asked Mayor Barry some of the questions many have wondered since she went public with her affair last week.More >>
As parents, when do you need to get help for your child?More >>
As parents, when do you need to get help for your child?More >>
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.More >>
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.More >>