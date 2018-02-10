Suspect robs 2 Hendersonville banks on same day

Police are searching for the person who robbed two banks in Hendersonville on Saturday.

The first one took place at 12:44 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank at 221 East Main Street. The second robbery occurred about 10 minutes later at the Bank of America at 451 West Main Street.

The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money in each robbery. No one was injured.

According to authorities, two vehicles were seen in the area during the crimes. One was a black sedan, and the second was a red vehicle with a camper shell.

Several people were in the area during the Bank of America robbery. Anyone with information about the crime should call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.