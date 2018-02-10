WSMV News 4

High winds postpone Olympic men’s downhill

By: Seth Rubinroit

Wind gusts up 72 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour) have postponed the men’s downhill, the opening Alpine skiing event of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The event, which was scheduled for Saturday night, will now take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.



Austria’s Matthias Mayer is hoping to become the first man to successfully defend an Olympic downhill gold medal.



