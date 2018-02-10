Rep. Diane Black in Tennessee for budget vote; would've voted 'no'

The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money in each robbery. No one was injured.More >>
The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money in each robbery. No one was injured.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black's office says she wasn't in Washington to vote on the recent $400 billion budget deal because her "no" vote wouldn't have prevented passage and her time was better spent...More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black's office says she wasn't in Washington to vote on the recent $400 billion budget deal because her "no" vote wouldn't have prevented passage and her time was better spent meeting...More >>
Williamson County Emergency Management PIO Faith Arenth confirmed that two people are dead after a house fire in Williamson County.More >>
Williamson County Emergency Management PIO Faith Arenth confirmed that two people are dead after a house fire in Williamson County.More >>
In a one-on-one interview, the News 4 I-Team asked Mayor Barry some of the questions many have wondered since she went public with her affair last week.More >>
In a one-on-one interview, the News 4 I-Team asked Mayor Barry some of the questions many have wondered since she went public with her affair last week.More >>
It's not often you see a high-level of security at a high school basketball game, but with so much violence involving Metro Nashville Public Schools students, police say it's necessary.More >>
It's not often you see a high-level of security at a high school basketball game, but with so much violence involving Metro Nashville Public Schools students, police say it's necessary.More >>
At Vanderbilt Medical Center, the victim's family were frantically running to the emergency room to check on DeMario Crowder, the gravely injured 17- year old that was shot five times outside Pearl-Cohn High School on Friday afternoon.More >>
At Vanderbilt Medical Center, the victim's family were frantically running to the emergency room to check on DeMario Crowder, the gravely injured 17- year old that was shot five times outside Pearl-Cohn High School on Friday afternoon.More >>
A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night while walking in north Nashville.More >>
A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night while walking in north Nashville.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>
Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Mayor Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.More >>