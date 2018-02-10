All the 'Olympic Ice' shows from PyeongChang 2018 - WSMV News 4

How to watch all the 'Olympic Ice' shows from PyeongChang 2018

By: NBC Olympics

Wondering where you can find previews and post-event reactions for all the figure skating in PyeongChang? Tune in to Olympic Ice right here throughout the Games!


The pre-show coverage is hosted by Liam McHugh, joined by analysts Tanith White and Scott Hamilton. They provide in-depth coverage of all things figure skating.


The post-show coverage is hosted by Krista Voda, joined by analysts Kristi Yamaguchi, Charlie White and Ben Agosto. They discuss all angles of figure skating and break down each day's action.


Feb. 8: Team event



Feb. 10: Team event








Feb. 11: Team event










Feb. 12: Continuing coverage



Feb. 13: Pairs' short program







Feb. 14: Pairs' free skate







Feb. 15: Men's short program








Feb. 16: Men's free skate






Feb. 17: Continuing coverage



Feb. 18: Short dance






Feb. 19: Free dance






Feb. 20: Ladies' short program






Feb. 21: Continuing coverage



Feb. 22: Ladies' free skate






Feb. 23: Continuing coverage



Feb. 24: Continuing coverage






