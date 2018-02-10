High winds delay Olympic men’s downhill

Wind gusts up 72 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour) have delayed the men’s downhill, the opening Alpine skiing event of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The event, which was scheduled for Saturday night, will take place at a future date to be determined. Check back for updates.

Austria’s Matthias Mayer is hoping to become the first man to successfully defend an Olympic downhill gold medal.

Watch highlights from men’s downhill training: