Persistent rain leads to road closures, rising creeks and rivers - WSMV News 4

Persistent rain leads to road closures, rising creeks and rivers

Posted: Updated:
A driver tried to cross the creek on Mapleview Street in Smyrna on Saturday, but got stuck. No one was hurt. (Source: Smyrna Police Department) A driver tried to cross the creek on Mapleview Street in Smyrna on Saturday, but got stuck. No one was hurt. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers. Some of the problem areas include:

  • Wilson County: Bluebird Road in Lebanon = closed
  • Dickson County: Spencer Mill Road near Iron Hill Road = closed, 1045 Fabric Road = closed, Old Pond Lane from Yellow Creek to 647 Old Pond Lane = closed
  • There is a flood advisory for the Stones River in Donelson. On Saturday afternoon, the river was at 19.9 feet. If it reaches 20 feet, portions of the river's Greenway and parts of Lebanon Road could be covered in water.
  • Mill Creek near Woodbine is expected to approach but not surpass flood stage.
  • Harpeth River at Bellevue is under a flood advisory. The river is expected to rise near 15 feet by Sunday afternoon. The flood stage is 20 feet.

A driver in Smyrna got his car stuck in a creek when he tried to cross the area near Mapleview Street Saturday afternoon. The driver and a passenger were able to get out safely. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.