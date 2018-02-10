Persistent rain leads to road closures, rising creeks and rivers

A driver tried to cross the creek on Mapleview Street in Smyrna on Saturday, but got stuck. No one was hurt. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)

Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of the weekend, which is causing issues on roads, creeks, and rivers. Some of the problem areas include:

Wilson County : Bluebird Road in Lebanon = closed

: Bluebird Road in Lebanon = closed Dickson County : Spencer Mill Road near Iron Hill Road = closed, 1045 Fabric Road = closed, Old Pond Lane from Yellow Creek to 647 Old Pond Lane = closed

: Spencer Mill Road near Iron Hill Road = closed, 1045 Fabric Road = closed, Old Pond Lane from Yellow Creek to 647 Old Pond Lane = closed There is a flood advisory for the Stones River in Donelson. On Saturday afternoon, the river was at 19.9 feet. If it reaches 20 feet, portions of the river's Greenway and parts of Lebanon Road could be covered in water.

in Donelson. On Saturday afternoon, the river was at 19.9 feet. If it reaches 20 feet, portions of the river's Greenway and parts of Lebanon Road could be covered in water. Mill Creek near Woodbine is expected to approach but not surpass flood stage.

near Woodbine is expected to approach but not surpass flood stage. Harpeth River at Bellevue is under a flood advisory. The river is expected to rise near 15 feet by Sunday afternoon. The flood stage is 20 feet.

A driver in Smyrna got his car stuck in a creek when he tried to cross the area near Mapleview Street Saturday afternoon. The driver and a passenger were able to get out safely.

This is the scene on Bluebird Road where the creek has the roadway covered. Wilson County Road Commission has been notified & is en route to close it off. Never drive around barricades! TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! - https://t.co/9wu1jeoCci pic.twitter.com/EWmlqu4lLA — Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) February 10, 2018

If water is over the road, use extreme caution. This motorist tried to cross the creek on Mapleview and the creek won! pic.twitter.com/jKUgTU8wsL — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) February 10, 2018

SEVERAL ROADS WITHIN DICKSON CO CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING AND ROAD CONDITIONS. USE CAUTION - TURN ... from Dickson... https://t.co/FJqnN29LrR — Dickson CountySO (@DicksonCountySO) February 10, 2018

OLD POND LN FROM YELLOW CREEK TO 647 OLD POND LN IS SHUT DOWN AT THIS TIME DUE TO ROAD FLOODING. ... from Dickson... https://t.co/8DvtLtMHOM — Dickson CountySO (@DicksonCountySO) February 10, 2018