2 dead after Williamson Co. house fire

Williamson County Emergency Management PIO Faith Arenth confirmed that two people are dead after a house fire in Williamson County.

The fire happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday night on Pewitt Road. At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown, but crews are still investigating the scene.

No information was released about the victims, but Arenth said the home was completely destroyed in the fire.

