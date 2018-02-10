Day 3 on the sheet: Canada picks up a pair of big wins

The United States split its matches on day three of mixed doubles round robin curling action, falling to China before topping Norway.

Here are the complete results from every game on day three.

Canada 8, Olympic Athletes from Russia 2

Both teams entered the game with a 4-1 record in mixed-doubles round robin play. It was Canada who took control early.

The Canadian team tallied three points in the first frame and added another in the second to jump out to an early lead. They never looked back.

The OAR answered with a score in the third but Canada responded with two points in the fourth and two more in the sixth to increase its lead to six. The OAR conceded following that end.

With the win and losses from the OAR and Norway, Canada now sits in first place of the mixed doubles round robin standings with one game to play before semifinal action begins.

Switzerland 6, South Korea 4

Switzerland appeared to be heading for an easy win as it held a 3-0 advantage through the first two ends.

South Korea scored its first point of the match in the third before Switzerland extended its lead to 5-1 over the next two ends. The teams traded points over the next two ends and South Korea headed into the final frame trailing 6-2.

South Korea nearly erased its deficit in the eight as it registered two points. But, it wasn’t enough as Switzerland held on for the win.

Switzerland moves to 4-2 with the victory, while the host country falls to 2-4.

China 10, Finland 5

China opened the match with three quick points. Finland, however, tallied three of its own to tie the score through two ends.

But China scored five points over the next two frames to take a commanding lead. Finland conceded following the seventh frame, as China added two more points to increase its advantage to five.

Finland remains winless in round robin play, while China sits at 3-3.

USA 10, Norway 3

For complete coverage of the Hamilton siblings’ win over Norway, click here.

Canada 7, Switzerland 2

The top two mixed doubles curling teams in PyeongChang met in round robin play Friday night, but in the end Canada proved why they’re the No. 1 team in the world, defeating Switzerland 7-2.

Switzerland stole a point in the opening end, but it was all Canada from there. Kaitlyn Lawes had a perfect throw knock a Swiss rock out of the button for four points in the second end.

Lawes and her partner, John Morris, continued to dominate from there, holding Switzerland to just a single point over the final four ends. Switzerland even attempted the power play option in the fifth to no available. Canada scored one point in the fourth, fifth and sixth ends, forcing a Swiss concession of the final two ends.

Lawes play was so good it had one commentator calling it “one of the finer games of mixed doubles curling I’ve ever seen.”

Canada, now 4-1 and atop the standings in PyeongChang, has never won a mixed doubles world championship, but looks like the favorites for gold through five games.

Switzerland has now lost two games in row, falling to 3-2 overall.

Team OAR 6, Korea 5

It took an extra end, but on the final throw Team OAR was able to get a takeout and land on the button to pick up a single point in the 9th for a 6-5 victory over Korea.

Korea led the game 2-1 through three before OAR regained the lead with two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Korea picked up two point for the tie on the eighth on a takeout throw by Hyeji Jang that landed on the button and forced the extra end.

OAR improves to 4-1 overall, tied for best among all eight teams. Korea falls to 2-3 overall.

Norway 7, Finland 6

It took a closer look to be sure, but in the end Norway was just an inch closer than Finland on the final throw of the extra ninth end for a 6-5 victory.

Finland’s Oona Kauste and Tomi Rantamaeki missed their chance at the first win in PyeongChang by mere inches. The Finnish team took a 3-2 lead early until Norway scored three in the fifth end.

Two more points in the sixth and another in the eighth by Finland tied the score kept their hopes of a first win alive by forcing extra throws.

But in the end, Norway’s hammer shot just barely reached more in the button than the closest Finnish rock beside it, giving Norway the win and propelling them to the top of the standings.

Norway improves to 4-1 overall, tied with Canada and Team OAR. Finland falls to 0-5 overall.

China 6, USA 4

For complete coverage of the USA’s loss to China, click here.