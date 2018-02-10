United States snaps four-game losing streak with win over Norway

The United States mixed doubles curling team snapped a four-game losing streak with a six-end 10-3 win over Norway on Saturday morning at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

The U.S. team, composed of siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton, scored in the first end to take an early lead before Norway answered with three points in the next frame to flip the scoreboard back in its favor.

After tallying a score in the third to cut its deficit to 3-2, the United States took control of the match with four points in the next end.

Norway never regained the lead as the Hamilton siblings added one point in the fifth end and three more in the sixth to pull away for the victory as the Norwegians conceded following the frame.

“It was a good start for us and then we struggled a little bit with the ice,” Norway’s Magnus Nedregotten said to reporters after the game. "We had a really bad end and gave up a steal of four in the fourth end. After that we didn't manage to recharge and come back.”

The loss drops Norway to 4-2 in round robin action, while the U.S. moved to 2-4.

“Overall [in round robin play], we just weren't able to make the shot when we needed to in order to get the final results we wanted,” Becca Hamilton said to reporters after the game.

The Hamilton siblings opened round robin mixed doubles action with a win over the OAR before dropping matches to Canada, Switzerland and South Korea. The U.S. was then eliminated from medal contention Friday night when it fell to China, 6-4.

“We came out with a pretty solid start in our first game,” Becca Hamilton said. “And then we had a few misses here and there but had a pretty solid performance… But I am going to try to finish off strong.”

The U.S. will conclude mixed doubles play when it faces Finland on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. EST.

“We have been strong here and want to get one more win," Becca Hamilton said.