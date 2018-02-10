2010 flood victim receives new home

If you lived in Nashville in 2010, you'll remember when the city was covered in water. Eleven people were killed, and thousands of lives were forever changed in the floods of 2010. Nearly 11,000 properties were damaged or destroyed when the record-breaking rainfall covered the midstate in a little over 48 hours.

Jocelyn Jordan was one of the thousands of people who lost their homes in the flood. Purchased by her father in the 1940's, Jordan's home in downtown Franklin was where she'd spent her entire life.

"I cherish this neighborhood. I was born here," Jordan said.

But for the past seven years she's been living in public housing, until now. Jordan is back home on Green Street. Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury built her a brand new home in the exact same spot in Downtown Franklin, and they made sure the home was not prone to flooding, getting the house raised and updated.

"It was bitter-sweet. Because long-term memories were made in the home," Jordan said. But when you look at the outcome it's well worth it."