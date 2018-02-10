Cross-country skiing: What to know for men’s 30 km skiathlon

Cross-country skiing continues Sunday, with the men's 30 km skiathlon.

The U.S. women didn't medal Saturday in their first opportunity to capture their first ever Olympic medal. Team USA will turn to the men to snap a 42-year medal drought.

Here are a few things to know about the 15 km skiathlon.

What it is



The 30 km men’s skiathlon forces skiers to master both cross-country skiing techniques. It’s a back-to-back, with the first 15 km using the classical technique, and the back end going freestyle. It’s a tiring and brutal event for the skiers.

How to watch



The competition begins at 1:15 a.m. EST and you can watch it live right here.

Sochi in review



Swiss skier Dario Cologna won one of two gold medals, finishing the 30 km skiathlon in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 15.4 seconds. Cologna is back for his third Olympics in the PyeongChang Games.

Marcus Hellner, of Sweden, captured silver medal by closing behind Cologna just 0.4 seconds behind Cologna, and Martin Johnsrud Sundby, of Norway, got the bronze medal.

As of the Americans, Noah Hoffman finished in 34th place at 1 hour, 11 minutes, 28.1 seconds.







Who to watch



If the 2017 World Championships are any indication of how things will go in PyeongChang, it could be a Norwegian-heavy podium, led by Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo. Sundby has never won a gold. This will be his third Olympics.

Klaebo is making his Olympic debut for Norway. The 21-year-old won his first medal at the 2017 World Championships, picking up the bronze medal in the sprint.

Also look for Canadian Alex Harvey and Maurice Manificat, of France, to also compete.