Sweden defeats Japan, 2-1

Sara Hjalmarsson’s early third-period goal propelled Team Sweden to a 2-1 victory over Team Japan in the first women’s game of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics played at the Kwandong Hockey Centre.

Sweden’s forward, Erika Grahm forced a turnover in the offensive zone and delivered a backhanded pass to Hjalmarsson to break a 1-1 tie at 1:53 of the final frame.

Nana Fujimoto made 25 saves for Japan, including an impressive breakaway save late in the first period. Sweden’s forward Rebecca Stenberg skated in all alone after a beautiful outlet pass from her defender, but could not light the lamp. A scramble ensued in front of the net after the breakaway attempt, but Japan safely cleared the puck out of danger.

Rui Ukita erased a one-goal deficit for Japan when she scored her first of the tournament at 16:52 of the middle frame. The smiling Japanese celebrated by circling up and bowing to one another.

Fanny Rask opened the scoring 2:21 into the contest when she lifted a shot over the shoulder of Fujimoto.

Japan outshot Sweden 30-26, but the Swedish netminder, Sara Grahn, was a steadying force for the blue and yellow.

3,762 attended the first match on the women’s side.