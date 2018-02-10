Marit Bjorgen makes Olympic history in PyeongChang

All Marit Bjorgen needed was one event.

One race to make history.

Bjorgen on Saturday became the most decorated female Winter Olympian by picking up the silver medal in the women's 15km skiathlon at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The silver is Bjorgen's 11th career Olympic medal, most ever by a female Winter Olympian. One more medal will move her into a tie with Norwegian Bjoern Daehlie for the most Olympic medals by a cross-country skier of all-time.

With two more medals, Bjorgen will tie Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most decorated Winter Olympian. Three more would put her in sole possession of that title.

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden separated herself from the field to win the first gold medal of the PyeongChang Games. Kalla finished in 40 minutes, 44.9 seconds. Bjorgen closed 7.8 seconds behind Kalla.

The gold is Kalla's third and sixth Olympic medal of her career. At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kalla earned silver, while Bjorgen won the gold. The roles were reversed at the PyeongChang Games.

Finland's Krista Parmakoski took home the bronze medal. She finished the race in 40 minutes, 55 seconds.

Bjorgen's next chance at a medal will be Tuesday’s women’s 10km individual sprint.

Jessie Diggins finished in fifth place, completing the race in 40 minutes, 59.6 seconds. Diggins' fifth-place finish is the highest for an American woman in Olympic cross-country.

Before Saturday's event, the previous highest finish by an American woman was Kikkan Randall, who finished in eighth place of the women's individual sprint at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The U.S. will have to wait another day to end their 42-year long Olympic medal drought in cross-country skiing.

Cross-country continues Sunday (1:15 a.m EST) with the men’s 30km skiathlon.