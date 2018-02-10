Teen shooting victim's sister: 'I can't lose one of my brothers, period'

Police have responded to a shooting outside Pearl-Cohn High School. (WSMV)

Crime scene tape and police officers surrounded Pearl-Cohn High School this afternoon when a 17-year-old boy was shot five times right as school was letting out.

Across town at Vanderbilt Medical Center, the victim's family were frantically running to the emergency room to check on DeMario Crowder, the gravely injured 17- year old, was rushed into surgery.

Tonight the teen remains in critical condition.

"I have three brothers and I can't lose one of my brothers, period," said the victim's sister, Tequila Crowder.

Crowder's sister described her brother as a good kid who stayed out of trouble.

He's enrolled at Bass Learning Center and she didn't know why he was at Pearl Cohn today.

"He's just quiet," she said. "He stays to himself. He has friends, not a lot of friends, but he mainly stays with himself and my other two brothers."

Meanwhile, Crowder's mother is visibly shaken outside of the emergency room.

"She's very traumatized right now -- speechless and worried," said Crowder's aunt, Stacy. "Losing a loved one is heartbreaking. We're just going to keep our spirits up today."

Stacy told News4 they're anxiously awaiting any news from doctors trying to save her nephew's life.

"He doesn't deserve this," said Tequila. "Nobody deserves to lose anyone, so let's just pray that he will survive this."

