Takeaways from men’s downhill training

Alpine skiers had the opportunity to take three training runs over three days in men’s downhill, the sport’s fastest discipline.

2014 Olympic bronze medalist Kjetil Jansrud proved that he is a favorite to claim another downhill medal. The Norwegian skier finished top-three in all three days of training. No other skier finished top-three more than once.

6-foot-7 Bryce Bennett, the tallest U.S. Olympian in Pyeongchang, was the top American on Wednesday (seventh overall) and Thursday (sixth). Jared Goldberg finished eighth on Friday, one spot ahead of Bennett.

Men’s downhill, the first Alpine skiing event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Results from men’s downhill training:

Friday’s training



1. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)



2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)



3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)

Thursday’s training



1. Christof Innerhofer (Italy)



2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)



3. Beat Feuz (Switzerland)

Wednesday’s training



1. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada)



2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)



3. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)