Community, police respond after shootings injure 2 teens in north Nashville

The scene of the drive-by shooting on 25th Avenue N. (WSMV)

It's not often you see a high-level of security at a high school basketball game, but with so much violence involving Metro Nashville Public Schools students, police say it's necessary.

"It's people shooting people, and that's just a problem," said MNPD Commander Terrence Graves. "There is obviously some trend. I don't know what to tell you. I don't know what to tell you about that."

Pearl-Cohn High School student Tamisha Pleasant heard shots from inside her school this afternoon.

Gun violence is all too familiar to her.

She lost a friend and classmate in a shooting after a basketball game two years ago.

"We have a reputation for this kind of stuff here so I really don't know what to think," said Pleasant. "I just don't think it's a safe place anymore."

North Nashville detectives are busy tonight.

They were called to yet another shooting around 6 p.m. near McKissick Park.

Police say a boy around 14 or 15 years old was injured in a drive-by shooting as he was walking along the road with a group of friends.

In the same week, two other Nashville families lost their young families members to all of this violence

Police are working to build partnerships to curb the trend.

"Of course not just in North Precinct, but all around the city, we do want to address to issue of violent crime," said Commander Graves. "Anything we can do to keep our neighbors safe."

