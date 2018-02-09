Gracie Gold becomes a figure skating coach

Gracie Gold will begin a career as a figure skating coach in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Ice Den Scottsdale announced on Friday. The rink is also home to the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL.

The 2014 team event bronze medalist joins Olympians Steven Cousins and Naomi Lang on the coaching staff.

"The knowledge and experience she will share with young skaters looking to follow the same dreams is priceless," the Ice Den said in a press release.

In August 2017, Gold mentioned in an interview with NBCOlympics.com that she was interested in going into coaching in the future:

“I would seriously consider going into coaching after I retire, whether it’s this season, or after another quad or whenever I feel like I’m good,” Gold said. “I would really consider going into coaching. I love coaching, I love teaching, and I love working with kids.

“I would love to do high level, but I know everyone wants to teach really high-level skaters. Everyone loves that. However I like it when the kids – it doesn’t matter how good they are – I just like it when they are focused and good students. Talent isn’t something I’m interested in. [Kids are coachable] when they are really good listeners, they listen to what you’re saying, [and] they are actively trying to apply it.”

Gold won two national championship titles in 2014 and 2016. She most recently competed at the 2017 national championships, where she placed sixth.

After a disappointing finish at the 2016 World Championships and a less-than-stellar 2016-17 season, she moved halfway across the country and changed coaches, looking to get back on her feet. She announced in November she would not compete at the 2018 U.S. Nationals or the Olympics after undergoing treatment for an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.

However, she's been visible in the skating world, including live-tweeting and attending the 2018 U.S. Nationals in January.