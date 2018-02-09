Day 3 on the sheet: Canada gets big win over Switzerland to stay atop standings

Canada 7, Switzerland 2

The top two mixed doubles curling teams in PyeongChang met in round robin play Friday night, but in the end Canada proved why they’re the No. 1 team in the world, defeating Switzerland 7-2.

Switzerland stole a point in the opening end, but it was all Canada from there. Kaitlyn Lawes had a perfect throw knock a Swiss rock out of the button for four points in the second end.

Lawes and her partner, John Morris, continued to dominate from there, holding Switzerland to just a single point over the final four ends. Switzerland even attempted the power play option in the fifth to no available. Canada scored one point in the fourth, fifth and sixth ends, forcing a Swiss concession of the final two ends.

Lawes play was so good it had one commentator calling it “one of the finer games of mixed doubles curling I’ve ever seen.”

Canada, now 4-1 and atop the standings in PyeongChang, has never won a mixed doubles world championship, but looks like the favorites for gold through five games.

Switzerland has now lost two games in row, falling to 3-2 overall.

Team OAR 6, Korea 5

It took an extra end, but on the final throw Team OAR was able to get a takeout and land on the button to pick up a single point in the 9th for a 6-5 victory over Korea.

Korea led the game 2-1 through three before OAR regained the lead with two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Korea picked up two point for the tie on the eighth on a takeout throw by Hyeji Jang that landed on the button and forced the extra end.

OAR improves to 4-1 overall, tied for best among all eight teams. Korea falls to 2-3 overall.

Norway 6, Finland 5

It took a closer look to be sure, but in the end Norway was just an inch closer than Finland on the final throw of the extra ninth end for a 6-5 victory.

Finland’s Oona Kauste and Tomi Rantamaeki missed their chance at the first win in PyeongChang by mere inches. The Finnish team took a 3-2 lead early until Norway scored three in the fifth end.

Two more points in the sixth and another in the eighth by Finland tied the score kept their hopes of a first win alive by forcing extra throws.

But in the end, Norway’s hammer shot just barely reached more in the button than the closest Finnish rock beside it, giving Norway the win and propelling them to the top of the standings.

Norway improves to 4-1 overall, tied with Canada and Team OAR. Finland falls to 0-5 overall.

Standings

CAN 4-1

NOR 4-1

OAR 4-1

SUI 3-2

KOR 2-3

CHN 2-3

USA 1-4

FIN 0-5