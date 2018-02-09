Records show mayor, bodyguard planned to travel to Grammy Awards last month

Mayor Megan Barry was scheduled to travel to the 2018 Grammy Awards with her former bodyguard just days before they admitted to having an extramarital affair.

Records obtained by the News 4 I-Team show Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was set to travel with Sgt. Rob Forrest to New York City between January 26 and January 29 of this year.

Barry publicly admitted on January 31 she had had an affair with Sgt. Forrest.

Airline records show Barry and Forrest were set to depart from Nashville on Sat., Jan. 26 at 11:40 a.m.

Her schedule shows Barry was also supposed to return to Nashville that same day from a trip in Washington, D.C.

Forrest was not part of the security detail that traveled with the mayor.

The flights were booked for both Barry and Forrest on Dec. 6, 2017, according to emails from the mayor’s office.

The trip received final approval from Metro on January 10.

A travel authorization form lists the reason for the trip as: “Attend the 2018 Music Cares Person of the Year and the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. This is an economic development trip.”

The only other employee listed on the form besides Barry was Forrest.

When asked, spokesman Sean Braisted could not immediately say exactly when the trip was canceled.

“She changed her plans and came home instead of going to the Grammys,” Braisted said on Friday afternoon. “She wanted to be in town that weekend.”

Braisted did clarify the trip was canceled sometime before the mayor departed for Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23.

The estimated cost of the trip was set at $1,827.

Braisted could not immediately answer if the costs were reimbursed and whether taxpayers would have to pay anything.

Between April 2016 and October 2017, Barry and Forrest traveled alone together on 10 out-of-state trips.

