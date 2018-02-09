Detectives discover pot, cash from short-term rental in south Nashville

West Precinct detectives uncovered copious amounts of drugs and cash at a short-term rental south of downtown on Friday.

Police say 74 pounds of marijuana and $71,000 in cash were found at the home on Tuggle Ave.

Officials estimate the street value of the drugs is around $250,000.

Detectives also uncovered a hand-drawn flow chart from the residence that they believe may represent a distribution chain.

Three men from California were arrested in the bust.

Bruce Malmsted, 34, of San Diego, Fred Ferguson, 38, of Vallejo; and Ricky Ware, 34, of Sacramento, were taken into custody and charged with felony marijuana charges.

Malmstead was jailed in lieu of a $76,000 bond. Bail for Ferguson and Ware was set at $77,000.

