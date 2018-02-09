Teen injured in north Nashville drive-by shooting - WSMV News 4

Teen injured in north Nashville drive-by shooting

The scene of the drive-by shooting on 25th Avenue N. (WSMV) The scene of the drive-by shooting on 25th Avenue N. (WSMV)
A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night while walking in north Nashville.

The teen, believed to be around 14 or 15 years old, was walking with three other teenagers toward McKissack Park around 5:45 when a vehicle pulled up and fired several rounds.

Only one person was hit. That juvenile was taken to Vanderbilt to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the vehicle as a gray or silver sedan.

It is unclear whether this shooting is related to Friday's earlier shooting near Pearl-Cohn High School.

The victim in this shooting has not yet been identified.

