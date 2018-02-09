Metro Health Department to require inspections for short term rentals

West Precinct detectives uncovered copious amounts of drugs and cash at a short-term rental south of downtown on Friday.More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
Thorough health inspections will soon be required for certain types of short-term rental properties.More >>
For a local couple, a card this year is a whole lot more than just a regular Valentine. It's part of their story now. Faced with obstacles for decades, a card is now part of a time that overwhelmingly changed their lives.More >>
The groundbreaking technology is already used by law enforcement in 90 other U.S. cities, including Oakland, Calif., New York City, and Washington D.C.More >>
A store clerk is sitting in jail after turning the tables on a theft suspect in north Nashville overnight.More >>
The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.More >>
Police say a bank robbery suspect has surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a motel room in Clarksville for several hours.More >>
Local leaders are speaking out about gun violence among young people in Nashville.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored 3:01 into overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.More >>
No charges will be filed following a crash between an off-duty Algood police officer and an elderly couple.More >>
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >>
A Norwich family is trying to defy the odds, as their two 9-month-old twins were diagnosed with potentially deadly eye tumors.More >>
A community housing director is being asked to remove some of his social media posts and apologize because families in the community say they are offensive and hurtful.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
Tracy Kornet joined Channel 4 News in September 2014 after working eight years at KTVT/KTXA in Dallas. She is a six-time Emmy Award winning host, reporter and news anchor.More >>
A store clerk is sitting in jail after turning the tables on a theft suspect in north Nashville overnight.More >>
