Metro Health Department to require inspections for short term rentals

Thorough health inspections will soon be required for certain types of short-term rental properties.

The Metro Public Health Department made the announced after the News 4 report on the Stay Alfred Hospitality Concept at the new 505 Nashville building on Church Street.

Stay Alfred manages about 120 apartments in the building, renting them out by the night on websites like hotels.com.

The service includes valet, a bellhop, front desk and full cleaning staff.

“When you look at a multi-unit on one property that’s rented by the night, clearly it’s considered a hotel,” said Brian Todd, spokesman for the Metro Public Health Department. “We are moving forward to start the permitting process. Once they are permitted then they will be inspected just like a hotel would.”

Inspections are required for every hotel, motel and bed and breakfast in Nashville and Tennessee. The inspections are unscheduled visits at least twice each year.

None of the more than 3,000 short-term rentals in Nashville are inspected by the health department.

Former Metro councilman John Summers is leading the charge to change that.

“This is where government does have a role to ensure public safety,” said Summers. “We’ve had laws on the books in terms of innkeepers for hundreds of years in terms of having public safety standards and those should apply to everybody.”

According to Todd, the health department will begin by requiring inspections for short-term rentals in large, multi-unit buildings and may eventually require them for single-family home short-term rentals.

