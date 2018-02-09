Copy-Black in Tennessee for budget vote; would've voted 'no'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black's office says she wasn't in Washington to vote on the recent $400 billion budget deal because her "no" vote wouldn't have prevented passage and her time was better spent meeting with business leaders in Tennessee.
On Friday, the congresswoman's spokeswoman, Heather Douglass, said Republicans went in a different direction than the budget she helped craft.
Douglass said Republicans cut a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on inefficient and wasteful government programs.
Black, three other Republicans and one Democrat didn't cast votes on the measure that passed early Friday, ending an hourslong government shutdown.
Black, who stepped down as Budget Committee chairwoman last month, is one of four major Republicans running for governor of Tennessee. Two Democrats are also running.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
West Precinct detectives uncovered copious amounts of drugs and cash at a short-term rental south of downtown on Friday.More >>
West Precinct detectives uncovered copious amounts of drugs and cash at a short-term rental south of downtown on Friday.More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
Thorough health inspections will soon be required for certain types of short-term rental properties.More >>
Thorough health inspections will soon be required for certain types of short-term rental properties.More >>
For a local couple, a card this year is a whole lot more than just a regular Valentine. It's part of their story now. Faced with obstacles for decades, a card is now part of a time that overwhelmingly changed their lives.More >>
For a local couple, a card this year is a whole lot more than just a regular Valentine. It's part of their story now. Faced with obstacles for decades, a card is now part of a time that overwhelmingly changed their lives.More >>
The groundbreaking technology is already used by law enforcement in 90 other U.S. cities, including Oakland, Calif., New York City, and Washington D.C.More >>
The groundbreaking technology is already used by law enforcement in 90 other U.S. cities, including Oakland, Calif., New York City, and Washington D.C.More >>
A store clerk is sitting in jail after turning the tables on a theft suspect in north Nashville overnight.More >>
A store clerk is sitting in jail after turning the tables on a theft suspect in north Nashville overnight.More >>
The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.More >>
The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.More >>
Police say a bank robbery suspect has surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a motel room in Clarksville for several hours.More >>
Police say a bank robbery suspect has surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a motel room in Clarksville for several hours.More >>
Local leaders are speaking out about gun violence among young people in Nashville.More >>
Local leaders are speaking out about gun violence among young people in Nashville.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored 3:01 into overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored 3:01 into overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.More >>