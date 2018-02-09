Olympic preview: Women's 500m

The field for the 500m is wide open as established stars like Elise Christie and Marianne St-Gelais battle against Olympic rookies Choi Min-Jeong and Maame Biney.

How to Watch:

Qualification heats:



Saturday Feb. 10, 5:44 a.m. ET

Semifinal and final



Tuesday Feb. 13

The Americans:



Who’s competing: Maame Biney and Lana Gehring

At the U.S. Olympic Trials in December, Biney became the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic short track team when she won the 500m. At 18-years old Biney does not have much experience at this level, but did win a bronze in the 500m at last season’s World Junior Championships.

The International Field:



Fan Kexin, China: Fan has won six world medals in this distance. She had a less promising showing this in the fall of 2017, failing to finish higher than fifth in this distance at any of the four World Cups.In PyeongChang, Fan will look to continue her nation’s streak in this event; a Chinese woman has won the gold medal in this event at each of the last four Games.

Choi Min-Jeong, South Korea: Choi finished on the 500m podium at two of four World Cups this fall, including winning the event at the Budapest World Cup. Choi and her teammate Shim Suk-Hee could both win medals for the host nation in this event.

Marianne St-Gelais, Canada: St-Gelais has won silver in this event at the last two World Championships. The 27-year-old had a slow start to the Olympic season due to a concussion that she sustained in August, but rallied back to win the 500m at the Dordrecht World Cup. Recently, St-Gelais has had the most consistent success of her career since the 2014 Sochi Games

Elise Christie, Canada: Christie the reigning overall world champion, and should be a top threat having placed second in the 500m World Cup rankings last season. Four years ago in Sochi, she had a tumultuous Olympic experience. In the final of this event, she attempted a pass in the second turn and crashed, taking two other skaters down with her.