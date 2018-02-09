Student shot outside Pearl-Cohn High School

Police have responded to the scene of a shooting outside Pearl-Cohn High School. (WSMV)

A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School, according to family members.

Family members at Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed to News 4 that DeMario Crowder had been shot five times. He is in critical condition at the hospital, according to his family.

UPDATE from DeMario Crowder’s sister: he is not doing well in surgery, family is asking for prayers @WSMV pic.twitter.com/D460wdScxA — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) February 9, 2018

School officials said Crowder attends W.A. Bass Learning Center.

The shooting occurred shortly after the school dismissal for the day. The school's website said students are dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

Police said the school resource officer called in a "shots fired" call at 2:33 p.m. outside Pearl-Cohn High.

Students were already leaving the building when the shooting happened. Some returned to the building.

Pearl-Cohn was placed on lockout status after the shooting was reported. School officials lifted the lockout status about 3:45 p.m. Students remaining on campus were going to be escorted home by school staff unless a parent came to the school to pick them up.

School officials also placed McKissack Middle School on lockout shortly before the school's 4:15 pm. dismissal. The lockout status was lifted around 4:20 p.m.

Metro Schools announced late Friday afternoon that more security would be in place for Pearl-Cohn's basketball games at Whites Creek on Friday night.

