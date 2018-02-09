How to watch Maame Biney at the Olympics

Maame Biney broke out at the 2017 United States Olympic Trials after winning both 500m races. Biney's performance was not a complete shock to those in the short track community as the 18-year old had a stong season in 2017, making the U.S. World Cup team.
When she qualified, Biney became the first African-American woman to make a U.S. Olympic speed skating team.
In PyeongChang, Biney will be competing in the 500m and the 1500m.
Saturday,
Febuary 10
Women's 500m qualification heats
Biney is in heat 5 which is estimated to start at 5:56 a.m. ET
5:00 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. ET
Tuesday,
Febuary 13
Women's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals
5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday,
Febuary 17
Women's 1500m heats, semi-finals, and finals
5:00 a.m. to 7:55 a.m ET
