How to watch Maame Biney at the Olympics

Maame Biney broke out at the 2017 United States Olympic Trials after winning both 500m races. Biney's performance was not a complete shock to those in the short track community as the 18-year old had a stong season in 2017, making the U.S. World Cup team.

When she qualified, Biney became the first African-American woman to make a U.S. Olympic speed skating team.

In PyeongChang, Biney will be competing in the 500m and the 1500m.