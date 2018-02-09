Nashville man excited for sister playing hockey in Olympics

Rob Bellamy will be cheering for her sister Kacey in the Winter Olympics. (WSMV)

Kacey Bellamy will be playing for the United States hockey team in her third Winter Olympics games. (Photo: NBC Sports)

The brother of a U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team is excited for his sister, who was selected for her third Olympics this year.

Rob Bellamy, the brother of U.S. Assistant Captain Kacey Bellamy, will be leaving soon for PyeongChang, South Korea, to cheer for his sister. He is a singer/songwriter living now in Nashville.

“She’s very excited,” Rob Bellamy told News 4 on Wednesday. “She was in Vancouver and she was in Sochi and they’ve gotten silver medals both years. They’re hungry for the gold medal so hopefully, this will be their year.”

Kacey Bellamy, a defenseman, has scored one goal and tallied two assists in 10 Olympic contests.

The USA women’s team is trying to stop Team Canada from winning its fifth straight Olympic title.

Kacey Bellamy said at a press conference in South Korea that taking home the gold would be very special for this year’s team.

“We’ve come such a long way in the last four years. We’ve overcome a lot this year, living together and just being together day in and day out,” she said. “But we all know we are not looking too far ahead, just trying to take it day by day and getting better. We are focused on Finland.”

The U.S. team opens Olympic play on Feb. 11 at 1:40 a.m. against Finland. The Americans will also play the Olympic Athlete from Russia team on Feb. 13 at 6:10 a.m. and Canada on Feb. 14 at 9:10 p.m. The women’s quarterfinals begin on Saturday, Feb. 17 with the semifinals on Monday, Feb. 19 and the medal games on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

It’s an honor to be able to represent @TeamUSA this February with these amazing teammates #family pic.twitter.com/I2vSOLG5El — Kacey Bellamy (@kbells22) January 2, 2018

The Bellamy family grew up playing hockey. Rob Bellamy was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft after a career at the University of Maine. Kacey Bellamy played collegiately at the University of New Hampshire and has played with the Boston Blades and Boston Pride professional teams. Corey Bellamy, the younger brother, played for teams in Columbus, GA, Huntsville, AL, and the Mississippi RiverKings outside Memphis for four seasons.

