Report: Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un impersonators ejected from Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games was a spectacle to behold, but two notable individuals did not get to witness the pageantry.

A pair of impersonators dressed as United States President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un were "shown out by security staff" after arriving at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, according to a Reuters report.

"We're getting along great," the Kim Jong-un lookalike told Reuters. "We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair. Doesn’t everyone want peace?

"Is my sister getting the same treatment?"

The pair were photographed by a wire service giving each other a fist bump before getting the boot.

Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's younger sister, was on hand for the ceremonies. The first immediate member of North Korea's ruling family to visit South Korea since the Korean War in 1953, Kim Yo-jong shook hands with South Korea President Moon Jae-in, watched the ceremonies from a box that also included United States VP Mike Pence, and was granted the honor of officially announcing the start of the 2018 Olympic Games.