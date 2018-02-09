Bourbon Bacon & Pecan Pie from Kentucky Legend

Bourbon Bacon & Pecan Pie

Toasting the pecans beforehand brings out their nutty sweetness, which is perfectly complemented by the sweet filling and the slightly smoky finish from the savory bacon.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

6 slices Artisan Crafted Series® Brown Sugar Bacon

1 frozen pie crust, thawed

1 1/2 cups pecan halves

3/4 cup dark corn syrup

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 eggs, beaten

1 oz bourbon

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup whipped cream

Directions:

Place pie crust in pie plate on foil-lined baking sheet. Prick bottom all over with fork; refrigerate. Preheat oven to 325 ° F. Spread pecans in thin layer on separate baking sheet; bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until fragrant and golden brown. Let cool completely and chop coarsely; set aside. Meanwhile, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towel–lined plate. Crumble into pieces; set 2 tbsp aside. Toss remaining bacon with pecans; arrange in pie crust. In bowl, whisk together corn syrup, brown sugar, granulated sugar, butter, eggs, bourbon, vanilla and salt until smooth and sugar is dissolved. Slowly pour over bacon mixture, allowing filling to flow between pecans. Bake on prepared pan, rotating pan halfway through cooking time, for 45 to 50 minutes or until filling is set and crust is golden brown. Let cool completely. (Pie can be made up to one day in advance.) Serve with dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with reserved bacon.

Tips:

• For an over-the-top finish, serve the pie with bourbon-accented whipped cream: Beat together 3/4 cup whipping cream, 2 tbsp icing sugar, 1 tbsp bourbon and 1 tsp vanilla extract.

• If pie crust is browning too quickly, gently place foil over crust to prevent it from getting too dark.

Nutrition Facts

Per 1/8 recipe

Calories 640

Fat 40g

Saturated Fat 14g

Cholesterol 125mg

Sodium 410mg

Carbohydrate 63g

Fiber 2g

Sugars 51g

Protein 8g