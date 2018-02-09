Bourbon Bacon & Pecan Pie from Kentucky Legend

Bourbon Bacon & Pecan Pie
Toasting the pecans beforehand brings out their nutty sweetness, which is perfectly complemented by the sweet filling and the slightly smoky finish from the savory bacon.
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
6 slices Artisan Crafted Series® Brown Sugar Bacon
1 frozen pie crust, thawed
1 1/2 cups pecan halves
3/4 cup dark corn syrup
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
3 eggs, beaten
1 oz bourbon
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup whipped cream
Directions:
Tips:
• For an over-the-top finish, serve the pie with bourbon-accented whipped cream: Beat together 3/4 cup whipping cream, 2 tbsp icing sugar, 1 tbsp bourbon and 1 tsp vanilla extract.
• If pie crust is browning too quickly, gently place foil over crust to prevent it from getting too dark.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1/8 recipe
Calories 640
Fat 40g
Saturated Fat 14g
Cholesterol 125mg
Sodium 410mg
Carbohydrate 63g
Fiber 2g
Sugars 51g
Protein 8g