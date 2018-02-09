Heavy rains this weekend may cause flooding - WSMV News 4

Heavy rains this weekend may cause flooding

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The possibility of flooding on Saturday and Sunday has prompted a 4WARN Weather Alert for this weekend.

Meteorologist Dan Thomas said there could be rain totals as high as four inches in some areas of Middle Tennessee.

The heaviest rain is likely to fall over southeastern Middle Tennessee.

In the northwest portions of the News 4 viewing area, less rain is expected.

Rain will move into the Nashville area as early as midnight Friday and will be widespread and heavy during the day on Saturday.

The weather system isn’t expected to exit the Nashville area until midday on Sunday and the Cumberland Plateau area of eastern Middle Tennessee until late Sunday afternoon.

