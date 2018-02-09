Nashville principal discusses dangerous social media challenge

Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.More >>
The number of children being shot in Nashville is growing faster than any other age group. Between 2016 and 2017, the number of juveniles shot between the ages of zero and 12 increased by nearly 67 percent.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Police say a bank robbery suspect has surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a motel room in Clarksville for several hours.More >>
Local leaders are speaking out about gun violence among young people in Nashville.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored 3:01 into overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.More >>
Federal prosecutors say 25 people have been charged with being members of a street gang that sold drugs in West Tennessee.More >>
A store clerk turned the tables on an armed robber in north Nashville overnight.More >>
A community housing director is being asked to remove some of his social media posts and apologize because families in the community say they are offensive and hurtful.More >>
After the New York Knicks' All-Star player Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with a season-ending injury, a Nashvillian with strong ties to News 4 was called up for his NBA debut in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.More >>
Police in Sumner County are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 76.More >>
Eighteen states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups are urging an appeals court to overturn a coal ash cleanup order at a federal utility's Tennessee plant.More >>
Many are grieving the death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Shelton after he was shot to death at the Berkshire Apartments. Police say 19-year-old Joshua Hockett was play fighting with Shelton when he accidentally shot him. Local youth leaders claim there’s an obvious need that isn’t being addressed by the city.More >>
No charges will be filed following a crash between an off-duty Algood police officer and an elderly couple.More >>
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >>
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >>
A Norwich family is trying to defy the odds, as their two 9-month-old twins were diagnosed with potentially deadly eye tumors.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
Tracy Kornet joined Channel 4 News in September 2014 after working eight years at KTVT/KTXA in Dallas. She is a six-time Emmy Award winning host, reporter and news anchor.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
After the New York Knicks' All-Star player Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with a season-ending injury, a Nashvillian with strong ties to News 4 was called up for his NBA debut in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.More >>
