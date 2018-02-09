Nashville principal discusses dangerous social media challenge

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.

Teen shot in head after new internet challenge goes wrong

The number of children being shot in Nashville is growing faster than any other age group. Between 2016 and 2017, the number of juveniles shot between the ages of zero and 12 increased by nearly 67 percent.

Talia Monget Simmons is working to fight back against the violence. (WSMV)

Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.

Local leaders are speaking out about gun violence among young people in Nashville.

News 4 has reported on the sharp increase in Metro-area shooting deaths among children and teenagers.

This came on the heels of a teen being shot and killed at an East Nashville apartment complex earlier this week. In this case, the accused gunman told police they were "play fighting" when 15-year-old Jeremiah Shelton was fatally shot.

While authorities have not confirmed a possible motive, the report sounds similar to an event last week in Memphis when a teenager was shot and killed while playing a "thrill game" with a friend.

Officials say teens are posting videos of deadly challenges on social media.

This type of youth violence is prompting a Nashville high school principal to speak out.

"Sometimes, you just can't fix stupid, so some kids are just going to be stupid and do silly things like that. Unfortunately, tragedy is going to follow," said Michael Steele, executive principal at Stratford STEM High School.

Steele said he takes it upon himself to check his students' Facebook pages and look at their phones because he wants to monitor their behavior and language.

"You can't control everything, but what you can control is the message," Steele said. "At least, you can set a tone for the message that we're trying to send to parents to do a better job of taking ownership of their own children."

Steele said he wants to encourage his students to make good choices, and he's encouraging parents to do the same.

