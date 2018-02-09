Davis' career game lifts No. 11 Lady Vols by Arkansas 90-85

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Rennia Davis scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, both career bests, and No. 11 Tennessee made 9 of 10 free throws in the last minute to hold off Arkansas 90-85 on Thursday night.

Meme Jackson also had a career high with 21 points for the Lady Vols (20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference). Jaime Nared added 16, including the final four free throws and 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter when Tennessee made 15 of 20.

Devin Cosper had 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting - 6 of 9 from 3-point range - for a career high 29 points for the Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8). Malica Monk made all four of her 3s and added a career-high 25 points.

Cosper hit back-to-back 3s and two free throws as Arkansas scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter take a 68-67 lead. Davis made a 3 to put the Lady Vols on top for good at 73-70 and Nared's jumper made it 79-72 with 3:27 to play. While Tennessee, which secured its 42nd straight 20-win season, was living at the foul line, Arkansas made its last four shots.

Tennessee had a 45-26 rebounding advantage but had 19 turnovers that the Razorbacks, who had 10 turnovers, turned into 24 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.