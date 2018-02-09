Lipscomb rolls past Jacksonville, ties Dolphins for second

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Garrison Mathews scored 23 points and Eli Pepper added 11 points and 15 rebounds to lead Lipscomb over Jacksonville 82-59 on Thursday night and move into a second-place tie with the Dolphins in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Mathews made three 3-pointers as did Michael Buckland for his nine points and Rob Marberry added 10 points for the Bisons (16-9, 6-4), now tied with Jacksonville (12-15, 6-4), behind 10-0 Florida Gulf Coast.

The Bisons outscored the Dolphins 21-2 to open the second half with eight points from Mathews. A few minutes later Lipscomb tacked on an 8-0 spurt to lead 74-40 with 6:55 remaining.

Lipscomb had a 15-0 run, including two of Buckland's 3-pointers, on its way to a 42-32 halftime lead.

JD Notae had 13 points and Tanner Rubio 12 for Jacksonville.

