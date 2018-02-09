Bank robbery suspect barricaded inside Clarksville motel room

Police said the man robbed the Bank of America on Madison Street on Thursday. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police have responded to the Motel 6 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police say the suspect in a bank robbery in Clarksville has barricaded himself inside a motel room.

Officers have surrounded the Motel 6 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. A tactical unit and negotiators have responded to the motel.

The standoff began just after 2:15 a.m. Friday. The man is believed to be alone in the room.

The motel rooms closest to the suspect have been evacuated as a precaution.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Bank of America on Madison Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday. He reportedly handed the clerk a note demanding money. It's not clear how much money was stolen. Police said the suspect did not show the clerk a weapon during the robbery. No one was injured during the incident.

