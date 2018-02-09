Bank robbery suspect barricaded inside Clarksville motel room

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Officers have surrounded the Motel 6 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. A tactical unit and negotiators have responded to the motel.More >>
Officers have surrounded the Motel 6 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. A tactical unit and negotiators have responded to the motel.More >>
A store clerk turned the tables on an armed robber in north Nashville overnight.More >>
A store clerk turned the tables on an armed robber in north Nashville overnight.More >>
A community housing director is being asked to remove some of his social media posts and apologize because families in the community say they are offensive and hurtful.More >>
A community housing director is being asked to remove some of his social media posts and apologize because families in the community say they are offensive and hurtful.More >>
After the New York Knicks' All-Star player Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with a season-ending injury, a Nashvillian with strong ties to News 4 was called up for his NBA debut in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.More >>
After the New York Knicks' All-Star player Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with a season-ending injury, a Nashvillian with strong ties to News 4 was called up for his NBA debut in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.More >>
Police in Sumner County are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 76.More >>
Police in Sumner County are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 76.More >>
Eighteen states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups are urging an appeals court to overturn a coal ash cleanup order at a federal utility's Tennessee plant.More >>
Eighteen states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups are urging an appeals court to overturn a coal ash cleanup order at a federal utility's Tennessee plant.More >>
Many are grieving the death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Shelton after he was shot to death at the Berkshire Apartments. Police say 19-year-old Joshua Hockett was play fighting with Shelton when he accidentally shot him. Local youth leaders claim there’s an obvious need that isn’t being addressed by the city.More >>
Many are grieving the death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Shelton after he was shot to death at the Berkshire Apartments. Police say 19-year-old Joshua Hockett was play fighting with Shelton when he accidentally shot him. Local youth leaders claim there’s an obvious need that isn’t being addressed by the city.More >>
As more and more people travel the roads around Nashville each day there are also more accidents than ever before, and experts say it's a huge factor affecting the price of car insurance.More >>
As more and more people travel the roads around Nashville each day there are also more accidents than ever before, and experts say it's a huge factor affecting the price of car insurance.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker currently have opposite stances on the bill that must pass by midnight in order to prevent another government shutdown this year.More >>
Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker currently have opposite stances on the bill that must pass by midnight in order to prevent another government shutdown this year.More >>
No charges will be filed following a crash between an off-duty Algood police officer and an elderly couple.More >>
No charges will be filed following a crash between an off-duty Algood police officer and an elderly couple.More >>
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >>
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >>
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >>
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >>
Tracy Kornet joined Channel 4 News in September 2014 after working eight years at KTVT/KTXA in Dallas. She is a six-time Emmy Award winning host, reporter and news anchor.More >>
Tracy Kornet joined Channel 4 News in September 2014 after working eight years at KTVT/KTXA in Dallas. She is a six-time Emmy Award winning host, reporter and news anchor.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
A community housing director is being asked to remove some of his social media posts and apologize because families in the community say they are offensive and hurtful.More >>
A community housing director is being asked to remove some of his social media posts and apologize because families in the community say they are offensive and hurtful.More >>
A Norwich family is trying to defy the odds, as their two 9-month-old twins were diagnosed with potentially deadly eye tumors.More >>
A Norwich family is trying to defy the odds, as their two 9-month-old twins were diagnosed with potentially deadly eye tumors.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >>
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >>
An officer at the center of a News 4 I-Team investigation has been fired by the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officer Jason McGriff was terminated on Wednesday one day after he was arrested in connection to his involvement in a deadly crash on I-24 last June.More >>
An officer at the center of a News 4 I-Team investigation has been fired by the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officer Jason McGriff was terminated on Wednesday one day after he was arrested in connection to his involvement in a deadly crash on I-24 last June.More >>