Police: Store clerk shot man who robbed gas station

A store clerk turned the tables on a robber in north Nashville overnight.

According to police, the store clerk said the suspect had his hand in his pocket and had a gun on him when he walked into the Kwik Sak.

After the thief ran out, the store clerk ran after him. He made it several yards down Clarksville Pike before the store clerk allegedly shot him in the leg.

The man dropped his case of beer after being shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine if the store clerk was justified and whether the man actually had a gun with him.

