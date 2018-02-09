Police: Store clerk charged after shooting theft suspect - WSMV News 4

Police: Store clerk charged after shooting theft suspect

The gas station clerk reportedly followed the suspect and shot him. (WSMV) The gas station clerk reportedly followed the suspect and shot him. (WSMV)
Said Hermina, 31, is charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Said Hermina, 31, is charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Jerry Smith Jr., 44, is charged with misdemeanor theft. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jerry Smith Jr., 44, is charged with misdemeanor theft. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A store clerk is sitting in jail after turning the tables on a theft suspect in north Nashville overnight.

According to police, 44-year-old Jerry Smith Jr. walked into the Kwik Sak on S. Hamilton Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

He reportedly brought an 18-pack of beer to the counter. When his credit card was declined, Smith allegedly ran out the door with the beer.

The store clerk, 31-year-old Said Hermina, chased after him. Smith made it several yards down Clarksville Pike before Hermina allegedly shot him in the leg.

Smith dropped his case of beer after being shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but was later released.

Hermina is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on $10,000 bond.

Smith is charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly taking the beer, which was valued at $17.99.

