Day 2 on the sheet: Norway hands Switzerland first loss

Norway 6, Switzerland 5

Norway handed Switzerland their first loss of the PyeongChang games, defeating the Swiss 6-5 Thursday night.

Norway jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three ends, but Switzerland battled back, scoring two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to tie the score.

After the teams traded one point each in the sixth and seventh, Norway finished the eighth end on a throw by Kristin Skaslien that double-tapped and landed right on the bottom for the victory.

Switzerland falls to 3-1, while Norway improves to 3-1 to join Switzerland atop the standings with Canada.

Canada 8, Finland 2

Canada and Finland’s matchup in the fourth game of the curling mixed doubles tournament started out close, with winless Finland looking to have a chance at stealing a victory against the No. 1 ranked Canadians.

That was until the sixth end when Canada put up five points, forcing a conceded seventh and eighth end for an 8-2 victory.

Canada had a slim 3-2 lead through five ends, until Kaitlyn Lawes threw the final shot for Canada for the big five point finish.

It was the first five point end for Canada in the tournament. They’ve had one four point and two scoring three points.

Canada improves to 3-1, and moves to atop the standings. Finland falls to 0-4.

Team OAR 6, China 5 (9 ends)

It took extra time, but the Olympic Athletes of Russia were able to steal a win over China 6-5.

Russia went up 3-0 early, but China responded with three points in the fourth end to tie things up at the midway point.

The teams went back-and-forth from there, with Russia scoring one each in the fifth and sixth and China matching with one each in the seventh and eighth to force the extra end.

China has now gone to extra ends in three of their four games in PyeongChang. They're 1-2 in those games.

Russia improves to 3-1, while China falls to 1-3.

Standings

Team W-L

SUI 3-1

CAN 3-1

NOR 3-1

OAR 3-1

KOR 2-2

CHN 1-3

USA 1-3

NOR 0-4

?

Games from earlier Thursday:

Canada 10, China 4

China and Canada met in the third game of the round robin portion of the PyeongChang game in what both teams are hoping is a preview of a possible semifinal or medal match. But Canada asserted their dominance early, and showed why they’re the No. 1 ranked team in the world, defeating the Chinese 10-4.

Canada scored three points in the first end and four in the third to take an easy 7-2 lead early. The Chinese wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way, scoring just one point in each of the fourth and sixth ends before being forced to concede the eighth.

Canada improves to 2-1 overall, while China falls to 1-2.

Norway 8, Korea 3

Norway took control early in a game against home favorites Korea, defeating the Koreans 8-3.

The Norwegian team jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three ends, and held Korea scoreless in all but three ends.

The game was conceded after six ends.

Norway improves to 2-1, while Korea falls to 1-2.

Team OAR 7, Finland 5

The Olympic Athletes of Russia took an early lead thanks to four points in the third end, and were able to hold off a push by Finland to win 7-5.

The team two teams were tied 4-4 through four ends, but OAR scored once more in the fifth and two in the sixth, eventually forcing Finland to concede after the seventh.

Finland remains the lone winless team in the competition, falling to 0-3. OAR improves to 2-1, tied for second overall.