Player with ties to News 4 makes NBA debut for New York Knicks

After the New York Knicks' All-Star player Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with a season-ending injury, a Nashvillian with strong ties to News4 was called up for his NBA debut in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

That player is 22-year-old Luke Kornet, son of News4 Anchor Tracy Kornet.

Tracy took the night off on Thursday to watch her youngest son make his NBA debut up in Toronto.

"This is the boy I know. So happy for these guys. Thank you .@WSMV and .@deniseeck for letting me experience this tonight," Tracy tweeted on Thursday.

You Raptors guys were so fun to cheer on Luke with us. THANK YOU for making this such a special night! https://t.co/m9krTI6VhU — Tracy Kornet (@WSMVTracyKornet) February 9, 2018

This is the boy I know. So happy for these guys. Thank you .@WSMV and .@deniseeck for letting me experience this tonight. https://t.co/9MhEoKmaqD — Tracy Kornet (@WSMVTracyKornet) February 8, 2018

Dad made eye contact! All is well with the world. pic.twitter.com/gRSfBxzt9T — Tracy Kornet (@WSMVTracyKornet) February 9, 2018

Luke played forward for the Vanderbilt Commodores through his senior year, and then signed on with the Knicks last year as a free agent.

Kornet was playing for the G League's Westchester Knicks, a minor-league team associated with NBA team, until Tuesday night when the Knicks' star player Kristaps Porzingis tore his left ACL after a dunk in the second quarter of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

But because of Porzingis' injury and other injured starters, both Kornet and Isaiah Hicks were called up from the G League to help the team finish out the season.

In just 22 minutes, Luke scored 11 points and 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

It wasn't quite enough to lead the team to victory this time, but the News4 team still considers it a huge win for the Luke and his family.

We'll be following along with Luke's NBA debut for the rest of the season, so don't forget to check in with News4 for updates on his journey.

And as for Tracy's night off, it's pretty clear she had a meme-worthy time in Toronto:

