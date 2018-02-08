Williamson Co. community housing leader called out for 'offensive' social media posts

A community housing director is being asked to remove some of his social media posts and apologize because families in the community say they are offensive and hurtful.More >>
After the New York Knicks' All-Star player Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined with a season-ending injury, a Nashvillian with strong ties to News 4 was called up for his NBA debut in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.More >>
Police in Sumner County are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 76.More >>
Eighteen states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups are urging an appeals court to overturn a coal ash cleanup order at a federal utility's Tennessee plant.More >>
Many are grieving the death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Shelton after he was shot to death at the Berkshire Apartments. Police say 19-year-old Joshua Hockett was play fighting with Shelton when he accidentally shot him. Local youth leaders claim there’s an obvious need that isn’t being addressed by the city.More >>
As more and more people travel the roads around Nashville each day there are also more accidents than ever before, and experts say it's a huge factor affecting the price of car insurance.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker currently have opposite stances on the bill that must pass by midnight in order to prevent another government shutdown this year.More >>
Police arrested 29-year-old Justin Jones around 2 p.m. after the standoff at the Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.More >>
Metro Police also charged Jones with felony aggravated assault for firing his gun near his daughter.More >>
People with the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and/or fatigue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some -- more commonly children -- may also have vomiting and/or diarrhea.More >>
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >>
Chelsea Haley joined Teach for America to make a difference in a low-income school.More >>
Children complained about parents who were robbed of their personalities and turned into zombies. Residents remembered slurring their words and being unable to think or stay awake.More >>
Joshua Hockett, 19, is charged with criminal homicide. He was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $150,000 bond.More >>
A standoff south of downtown Nashville was posted on Facebook Live as it was happening, and police are not happy about it.More >>
Military exercises will take place from 6 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday in Murfreesboro.More >>
The story, titled "In Defense of Hazing," has now been removed from the newspaper's website.More >>
Lenovo Services is recalling 78,000 of their Thinkpad X1 Carbon Laptops after discovering an unfastened screw can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and posing a fire hazard.More >>
An officer at the center of a News 4 I-Team investigation has been fired by the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officer Jason McGriff was terminated on Wednesday one day after he was arrested in connection to his involvement in a deadly crash on I-24 last June.More >>
