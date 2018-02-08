How to watch Lindsey Vonn at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is expected to enter the super-G, downhill and combined. She could also compete in giant slalom.
Run 1: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET
Run 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11:45 p.m. ET
Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET
Training: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET
Training: Monday, Feb. 19, 9:00 p.m. ET
Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET
Run 1: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9:00 p.m. ET
Run 2: Friday, Feb. 23, 12:30 a.m. ET
