How to watch Lindsey Vonn at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is expected to enter the super-G, downhill and combined. She could also compete in giant slalom.

Women’s Giant Slalom

Run 1: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Run 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11:45 p.m. ET

Women’s super-G

Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Women’s downhill

Training: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Training: Monday, Feb. 19, 9:00 p.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET

Women’s combined

Run 1: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9:00 p.m. ET

Run 2: Friday, Feb. 23, 12:30 a.m. ET

