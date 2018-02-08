How to watch all Olympic Biathlon competitions live

With expectations of earning its first Olympic medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, U.S. Biathlon has its first opportunity Saturday in the women’s 7.5 km sprint.
Five Americans will be participating in the race, with Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan being the ones to watch.
The women’s 7.5 km sprint kicks things off Saturday at 6:15 a.m. EST. You can stream it live right here.
If you need a refresher on how biathlon competitions work, we have you covered, and if you’re looking to watch every second live from PyeongChang, we have that too. Bookmark this page for future reference.
When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 10, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 11, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:10 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Monday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:05 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 17, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 18, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
When to watch: Friday, Feb. 23, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.