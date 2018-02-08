WSMV News 4

How to watch all Olympic Biathlon competitions live

Posted: Updated:
By: Tom Dougherty

With expectations of earning its first Olympic medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, U.S. Biathlon has its first opportunity Saturday in the women’s 7.5 km sprint.


Five Americans will be participating in the race, with Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan being the ones to watch.


The women’s 7.5 km sprint kicks things off Saturday at 6:15 a.m. EST. You can stream it live right here.



If you need a refresher on how biathlon competitions work, we have you covered, and if you’re looking to watch every second live from PyeongChang, we have that too. Bookmark this page for future reference.


Women’s 7.5 km sprint


When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 10, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Men’s 10 km sprint


When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 11, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Women’s 10km pursuit


When to watch: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:10 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Men’s 12.5 km pursuit


When to watch: Monday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Women’s 15km individual


When to watch: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:05 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Men’s 20km individual


When to watch: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Women’s 12.5 km mass start


When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 17, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.



Men’s 15km mass start


When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 18, 6:15 a.m. EST.

How to watch: Live event stream.


Mixed relay


When to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Women’s 4x7.5km relay


When to watch: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.


Men’s 4x7.5km relay


When to watch: Friday, Feb. 23, 6:15 a.m. EST.
How to watch: Live event stream.




Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.