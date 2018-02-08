Pedestrian struck by car on Highway 76 in Sumner County

Police in Sumner County are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 76.

According to Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford, a young male believed to be around 18 years old was walking along Hwy 76 near Lee Road when witnesses say he jumped out in front of a passing car and was struck.

The pedestrian is thought to have serious injuries with a possible head injury. He was taken via helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The driver, who was traveling with their family in the car at the time, was checked for injuries but is okay. Police do not believe the driver to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police say the speed limit in the area is close to 55 miles per hour.

Neither the pedestrian nor the driver have been identified. Police are investigating to find out what led to the incident.

