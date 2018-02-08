18 states, coal group, US Chamber want ash order overturned

Police in Sumner County are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 76.More >>
Eighteen states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups are urging an appeals court to overturn a coal ash cleanup order at a federal utility's Tennessee plant.More >>
Many are grieving the death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Shelton after he was shot to death at the Berkshire Apartments. Police say 19-year-old Joshua Hockett was play fighting with Shelton when he accidentally shot him. Local youth leaders claim there’s an obvious need that isn’t being addressed by the city.More >>
As more and more people travel the roads around Nashville each day there are also more accidents than ever before, and experts say it's a huge factor affecting the price of car insurance.More >>
Wilson County Schools announced it would close Thursday and Friday for illness after nearly 130 teachers were out sick on Wednesday and administrators struggled to find substitutes.More >>
Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker currently have opposite stances on the bill that must pass by midnight in order to prevent another government shutdown this year.More >>
Police arrested 29-year-old Justin Jones around 2 p.m. after the standoff at the Tony Sudekum Apartments on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.More >>
Metro Police also charged Jones with felony aggravated assault for firing his gun near his daughter.More >>
An officer at the center of a News 4 I-Team investigation has been fired by the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officer Jason McGriff was terminated on Wednesday one day after he was arrested in connection to his involvement in a deadly crash on I-24 last June.More >>
Budget cuts at a local school have led to a new, positive collaboration.More >>
