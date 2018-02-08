Day 2 on the sheet: Canada picks up decisive win over China

Canada 10, China 4

China and Canada met in the third game of the round robin portion of the PyeongChang game in what both teams are hoping is a preview of a possible semifinal or medal match. But Canada asserted their dominance early, and showed why they’re the No. 1 ranked team in the world, defeating the Chinese 10-4.

Canada scored three points in the first end and four in the third to take an easy 7-2 lead early. The Chinese wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way, scoring just one point in each of the fourth and sixth ends before being forced to concede the eighth.

Canada improves to 2-1 overall, while China falls to 1-2.

Norway 8, Korea 3

Norway took control early in a game against home favorites Korea, defeating the Koreans 8-3.

The Norwegian team jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three ends, and held Korea scoreless in all but three ends.

The game was conceded after six ends.

Norway improves to 2-1, while Korea falls to 1-2.

Team OAR 7, Finland 5

The Olympic Athletes of Russia took an early lead thanks to four points in the third end, and were able to hold off a push by Finland to win 7-5.

The team two teams were tied 4-4 through four ends, but OAR scored once more in the fifth and two in the sixth, eventually forcing Finland to concede after the seventh.

Finland remains the lone winless team in the competition, falling to 0-3. OAR improves to 2-1, tied for second overall.

Standings

Team W-L

SUI 3-0

CAN 2-1

NOR 2-1

OAR 2-1

CHN 1-2

KOR 1-2

USA 1-2

FIN 0-3